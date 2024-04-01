P.J. Herlihy, Knockglossmore, Camp, Tralee Co. Kerry.

Suddenly on 30th March 2024. Predeceased by his father John (2017) and his brother Jack (1989). P.J. will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his sons, Caoimhín and Shea, his mother Maeve, Deanah his wife, his loving partner Sheila, sister Marcella, brothers Tom and Denny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May P.J. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday 2nd April, 2024 from 5.30 - 7 30pm. Funeral Cortége leaving Hogan’s Funeral Home, Wednesday 3rd April 2024 at 10.45am, arriving at St Mary’s Church Camp at 11.30am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass, which will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com Burial afterwards in Camp new Cemetery.

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly at Hogans Funeral Home, Tralee,0667121119 or 0876865632.