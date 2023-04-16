Owen (Owenie) Gallagher.

Connolly Park and formerly of Mitchel's Avenue, Tralee, Co Kerry

Pre-deceased by his brothers John and Gerald and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Patrick [UK], sisters Kathleen and Josie [UK] and Rosie [Australia], nieces especially Lorna and Geraldine, his dear friend Sharon [Cronin], extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Owen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please

