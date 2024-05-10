Norma O’Connor (née Thompson), Knockunderval, Duagh, Listowel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Headley’s Bridge, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry,
Norma passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry, with her family by her side on Monday, 13th May 2024.
Predeceased by her Dad Tom and her infant brother John Gerard, Norma is very sadly missed by her husband Gerard and her son Tom, her Mom Eily, brothers Seán and Tom, sister Mary, her uncle Paddy Fitzgerald, brothers-in-law Joe and Thomas, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Margaret, Joan, Betty, Jacinta, Kay and Anna, cousins, neighbours and her dear friends and colleagues.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 15th May from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Removal on Thursday, 16th May to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh
Family flowers only please.
Recommended
Road near Killarney reopens following crash this morningMay 14, 2024 16:06
Henderson out of Ireland’s summer tourMay 14, 2024 16:57
Office Manager - RDI HubMay 10, 2024 15:11
Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently neededMay 14, 2024 14:01
Family owned business group buys Porterhouse restaurauntMay 14, 2024 13:50