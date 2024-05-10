Norma O’Connor (née Thompson), Knockunderval, Duagh, Listowel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Headley’s Bridge, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry,

Norma passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry, with her family by her side on Monday, 13th May 2024.

Predeceased by her Dad Tom and her infant brother John Gerard, Norma is very sadly missed by her husband Gerard and her son Tom, her Mom Eily, brothers Seán and Tom, sister Mary, her uncle Paddy Fitzgerald, brothers-in-law Joe and Thomas, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Margaret, Joan, Betty, Jacinta, Kay and Anna, cousins, neighbours and her dear friends and colleagues.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 15th May from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Removal on Thursday, 16th May to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Family flowers only please.