Noreen (John R) McCarthy (nee Sheehan) of Killowen Road and Main Street, Kenmare, and formerly of Crohane, Fossa, Killarney, passed peacefully on the 29th of August, 2024 at her home and surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late John R McCarthy. Loving mother of Randal, Colette (Hamel), Shirley (Cronin) Ruth (Murphy) and John B. Adoring grandma of Leonie, Anneliese, Sophia, Emily, Paraig, Kate, Michael, Alison, Alicia and John E. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Nellie, her brothers and sisters Eamon, Eileen, Carmel, Donie and Brendan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Paddy, Harry and Tom, daughters-in-law Karen and Cherie, sister-in-law, Annette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare this Sunday evening (September 1st) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass for Noreen (John R) McCarthy nee Sheehan will take place on Monday morning (September 2nd) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11.00am followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Mass will be livestreamed on kenmareparish.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation.

House Private Please.