Noreen Farrell nee Sheehy of Ahafona Ballybunion and late of Meenanare, Duagh.

Passed away, peacefully, in Kilcara Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Noreen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Charlotte, sons Declan and Ryan, their father, Charlie, grand children Aoife, Cian, Cara, James, Mia, Hugh, Conor and Tadhg , son-in- law Eamon, daughters-in- laws Kiara and Alanna, brother John Joe, sisters, Chris and Helen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch `s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday December 27th from 5.00-7.00pm.

Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Saturday December 28th (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion) Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St John`s.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kerry Alzheimer `s Society