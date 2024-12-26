Noreen Farrell nee Sheehy of Ahafona Ballybunion and late of Meenanare, Duagh.
Passed away, peacefully, in Kilcara Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Noreen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Charlotte, sons Declan and Ryan, their father, Charlie, grand children Aoife, Cian, Cara, James, Mia, Hugh, Conor and Tadhg , son-in- law Eamon, daughters-in- laws Kiara and Alanna, brother John Joe, sisters, Chris and Helen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch `s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday December 27th from 5.00-7.00pm.
Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Saturday December 28th (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion) Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St John`s.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kerry Alzheimer `s Society
Recommended
County Kerry coursing meeting starts todayDec 26, 2024 09:41
Farranfore-Maine Valley 5K goes ahead todayDec 26, 2024 09:39
City host Everton in opening game of the dayDec 26, 2024 09:37
King George at Kempton while Irish racing festivals get underwayDec 26, 2024 09:36
St.Mary’s Christmas blitz underwayDec 26, 2024 09:40