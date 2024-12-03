Nora Riordan née O’Sullivan, Jack Riordan’s Bar, Main Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Gortroe, Knocknagoshel, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at her daughter Norette’s home, on Sunday, 1st December 2024. Nora, loving wife of the late Jack and mother of the late infant Jack, is very sadly missed by her loving family Margaret Browne, Bridget Fitzgerald (Glin), Norette, Billy and T.J., sons-in-law Georgie and Dermot, Norette’s partner David, daughters-in-law Nicola and Mary, grandchildren Karen, Robert, John, Norma, Georgina, Thomas, Dermot, Jennifer, Jack, Eliah, Caoimhe, Shauna, Ciara and Jack, 12 great-grandchildren, nephew J.D., nieces Brigid and Mary, first cousin Sheila, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nora Rest in Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 4th December from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart her daughter Margaret’s residence, Railway Road, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, 5th December at 10.20 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.