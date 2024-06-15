Nóra Relihan (née Ryle) of Islandganniv, Listowel
Died peacefully in the wonderful care of Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh, Listowel, on the 14th June 2024; beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Martina and Michèle, sister of Séamus and the late Fr. Kevin, Fr. Seán and Joe.
Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Muriel, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.
A ceremony to celebrate Nóra’s life will be held in St. John’s Theatre and Arts Centre, The Square, Listowel on Monday morning (June 17th) from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Suaimhneas síoraí di.
