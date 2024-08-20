Nora O'Connor (nee Fleming) Shannavullin, Currow, Killarney, and Kilsarcon, Currow and formerly of Currow City Co.Kerry
Peacefully in her 91st year on August 19th 2024, at University Hospital Kerry with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Jackie, her baby granddaughter Karen, her sisters Catherine and Phil and brother Dave. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters Mairead, Joan, Marian, Noreen and Bernie, sons-in-law Denny, Seamus, Neily, Gerry and Paul, her adored fifteen grandchildren Kate, Niamh Hugh, Donnacha, Mollie, Maud, Harry, Adrian, Cian, Neil, Ellen, Jack, Conor, Russell and Sarah, her dearly cherished great-granddaughter Elsie Nora, sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers John, Patie, Seamus and Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her much treasured nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering today her deceased nephews David Walsh and David Fleming and her niece Mary Rocks.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her daughter Mairead McSweeney's residence at Kilsarcon, Currow on Friday morning at 10/30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.
