Nora Kissane (née Buckley), Lacca, Lisselton and late of Knockane, Listowel.
Peacefully, on March 15th, 2023, at her home. Beloved sister of the late Mary and Joan. Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Eamon, sons Kieran, Aidan and Brian, daughters-in-law Orla and Caitrín, sister Margaret, brothers Tim and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Friday from 3.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.
House strictly private, please.
