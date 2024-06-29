Nora Kelly (nee Buckley) Ardanaenig, Killarney and formerly of Gortdromakerrie, Muckross.
Nora is predeceased by her beloved husband Johnny and son Eamon, her parents John and Nora, her sisters Mary, Julia, Hannah and Kathleen and her brothers Seamus, Denis, John and Timmy.
Sadly missed by her loving children, Joan, Noreen, Mary, Margaret, Elizabeth, Bernadette, John, Eileen, Brian, Tim, Breda, Kathleen, Seamus, Sheila, Patricia, Lawrence, Nuala, and Laura, her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, fifty nine grandchildren, forty eight great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Eileen, brothers Danny, Pat and Bart, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home Sunday the 30th of June from 2:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral.
Requiem Mass for Nora Kelly (nee Buckley) will be held on Monday morning at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in Gneeveguilla Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if desired to the Kerry branch of the Irish Kidney Association.
