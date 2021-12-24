Nora Costello (née Cox), Tullamore, Ballybunion and late of Asdee East. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11 am, live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.
Family Information:-
Predeceased by her sister Bridie Long and grandson Martin Joseph Keane. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Martin, son Martin, daughters Marie, Breda, Elizabeth, Nora and Josephine, her 12 grandchildren, sisters Mary and Kathy, daughter-in-law Miriam, sons-in-law Buddy, Jimmy, Damian, Eamon
Recommended
North Kerry road closed following crashDec 24, 2021 14:12
Road safety works in Glenbeigh to take place if funding availableDec 25, 2021 18:12
Kerry County Council expects income of €2.4 million from waste and recycling facilitiesDec 25, 2021 18:12
Donegal swimmer pauses coastal swim attempt in Kerry todayDec 24, 2021 13:12
Christmas swims for charity taking place throughout KerryDec 25, 2021 12:12