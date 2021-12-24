Nora Costello (née Cox), Tullamore, Ballybunion and late of Asdee East. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11 am, live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Family Information:-

Predeceased by her sister Bridie Long and grandson Martin Joseph Keane. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Martin, son Martin, daughters Marie, Breda, Elizabeth, Nora and Josephine, her 12 grandchildren, sisters Mary and Kathy, daughter-in-law Miriam, sons-in-law Buddy, Jimmy, Damian, Eamon