Advertisement

Nora Costello (née Cox)

Dec 26, 2021 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Nora Costello (née Cox)

Nora Costello (née Cox), Tullamore, Ballybunion and late of Asdee East. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning  at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11 am, live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Family Information:-

Advertisement

Predeceased by her sister Bridie Long and grandson Martin Joseph Keane. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Martin, son Martin, daughters Marie, Breda, Elizabeth, Nora and Josephine, her 12 grandchildren, sisters Mary and Kathy, daughter-in-law Miriam, sons-in-law Buddy, Jimmy, Damian, Eamon

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus