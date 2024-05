Wolverhampton Wanderers have triggered a vote on the future of V-A-R at the Premier League AGM net month.

They are striving to remove the controversial refereeing system, but 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs will have to pass their resolution.

The Premier League want to retain VAR and will point to correct decisions increasing from 82 to 96 percent.

The League will also introduce semi automated offside technology next season.