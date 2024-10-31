Advertisement
United Fire Under Ruud

Oct 31, 2024 10:30 By radiokerrysport
Man utd
Tottenham's reward for knocking out 8-time EFL Cup champions Manchester City is a quarter-final showdown with Manchester United.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy guided United to a 5-2 victory over Leicester in the last-16 last night.

Van Nistelrooy says he'd be happy to remain part of the new management team

Liverpool will go to Southampton in the next round after a 3-2 win Brighton, while Arsenal will host Crystal Palace for a place in the semis.

The Gunners beat Preston by three goals to nil at Deepdale.

Newcastle - who beat Chelsea 2-nil - have been drawn at home against Brentford.

