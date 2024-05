There are two meetings at home today

There is a 7 race card at Limerick. The going is Soft, Soft to Heavy in places and they are off at 1:30

There is evening racing in Clonmel where the going is good to yielding. First race is at 4:55 this evening

Advertisement

Cross Channel

York - Good - 2:15

Salisbury - Good to Soft - 2

Advertisement

Perth - Good to Soft - 1:50

Fontwell - Good, good to soft in places - 5:10

Lingfield - Standard - 5:52