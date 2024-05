Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are in the field for the US PGA Championship, which starts today at Valhalla in Kentucky.

McIlroy, who won his last major title at Valhalla 10 years ago, begins his challenge at 1.15 Irish time.

Lowry tees off just before 6.20, and Harrington is out at 7.35.

The line up also includes defending champion Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods.