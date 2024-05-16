Advertisement
Sport

Celtic win Scottish Premiership title

May 16, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrysport
Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership for the third season in a row.

Adam Idah was on the mark as the Glasgow club beat Kilmarnock 5-nil last night.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had words of praise for the Corkman after the game.

