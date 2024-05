Offaly will have the chance to win back-to-back Leinster under-20 hurling titles for the first time since 1992.

2-3 from Shane Rigney saw them beat Kilkenny by a single point in Tullamore last night.

And David Purcell scored 2-1 as Dublin beat Galway 4-17 to 20-points in Portlaoise.

That final will be played next Wednesday.