Nora Canty (née Ryan), The Shebeen Bar, Listowel and late of Cappamore, Co. Limerick. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m., with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11.30 a.m., live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

As per Nora's wishes, house strictly private.

Family information: Peacefully, on April 4th, 2022, at her home. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Bill, sons Liam and Jimmy, daughters Olivia and Ann Marie, grandchildren Dearbhla, Niamh, Jared, Ethan, Maria, Liam, Hannah and Donnchadh, sister Sr. Mary Attracta, daughters-in-law Bernie and Kathleen, sons-in-law Simon and Ruairi, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.