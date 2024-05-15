The death has occurred of

Noelle Broderick of Stokers Grove, Listowel, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully on 14th May 2024, beloved mother of Megan, dearest daughter of

Noreen, sister of Cindy and Karen, daughter of the late Robert.

Sadly missed by her loving family, nephews Robbie and Jake, nieces Halle and Hazel, grandnephew Tommy, grandniece Romy, brothers-in-law Patrick

and David, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (16th May) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel

on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Noelle will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment

afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Retina International ([email protected]), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville,

Listowel.

Rest in Peace.

House Strictly Private Please.