Noel Kissane, Kissane Sheep Farm, Molls Gap, Kenmare. On the 26th of January, 2025, Noel passed away peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget (née Creedon). Sadly missed by his brother John, his adoring nephew Sean and his many cousins especially Liz Creedon-Healy and Margaret Connolly, Annneloes (Sean's Mom) aunts-in-law Nora Creedon (Kilgarvan) and Peggy Kissane.

May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass for Noel Kissane will take place on Tuesday morning (January 28th) at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare (which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.