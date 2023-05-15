Noel Kelter of Killerisk and formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee died peacefully on 16th May 2023, beloved husband of Greta, cherished father of Lisa & Grace and dear brother of the late Anne.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandsons Jack, Jake, Rory & Eli, nephew Maurice, sons-in-law Eoin (Whelan) & Sean (Foran), brother-in-law Tommy (O’Leary), sister-in-law Mary (McGough), relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (18th May) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Noel will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.