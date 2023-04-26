Advertisement

Noel Keane

Apr 27, 2023 11:04 By receptionradiokerry
Noel Keane

Noel Keane, Cloughduv, Crookstown, Cork and late of Doon, Tralee on April 25th 2023, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital, Noel, beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Marcella, Andrew and Rebecca. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Barry and Paschal, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Christian, Jonathan, Adam, Bradley, Kate, Dylan, Leah, Ava, Charlie and Alice, brothers Peter, John and Thomas, extended family, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig, on Thursday, 27th April, from 6pm to 8pm for visitation. Requiem Mass on Friday 28th at 3pm at St Joseph’s Church, Cloughduv, which can be viewed on https://corklivestream.com/funerals. Funeral afterwards to St. Finbarr’s Cemetery, Kilmurry. Donations can be made in memory of Noel to the Mercy Hospital https://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/ways-to-donate/donate-in-memory/.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus