Noel Keane, Cloughduv, Crookstown, Cork and late of Doon, Tralee on April 25th 2023, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital, Noel, beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Marcella, Andrew and Rebecca. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Barry and Paschal, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Christian, Jonathan, Adam, Bradley, Kate, Dylan, Leah, Ava, Charlie and Alice, brothers Peter, John and Thomas, extended family, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

