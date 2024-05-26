Nicholas (Nicky) Barry of Banna East, Ardfert and formerly Lisloose, Tralee

Reposing at his home in Banna (V92A383) on Monday (27th May) from 5 to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nicky will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie).

Interment afterwards in Rath cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Gavin Glynn Foundation for Children Battling Cancer (https://tggf.ie/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.