Nellie Boggins née Cronin, Ardshanavooley, Killarney and formerly of Racomane, Ballyhar.

Unexpectedly but peacefully in her own home. Much loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Cyril, adored daughters Shirley and Sabrina, her cherished grandchildren Quinn and the late Sadie. Lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Edwin O'Connor and Alan O'Connor, her siblings Margaret (Kissane), Chrissie (O'Brien), Donie, Mary (O'Connor), Tim, Bridget (Egan), Patricia (Moynihan), Teresa (Casey), Sheila (Brosnan), Thomas, Patrick, Angela (Coffey), Carmel (Cronin) and Michael, her sisters-in-law. brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.

Nellie is pre-deceased by her parents Dan and Mary Cronin.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday the 26th of September from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00am Friday morning. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

House Private Please.