Ned O'Shea, Tralee, Killarney and formerly of Keel, Castlemaine.

Peacefully, after a brief illness at Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Hannah, his son Patrick and his siblings Bridget, Tom, Billy (William), Kitty (Catherine Kelly) and Rosaleen (Casey). Sadly missed by his partner Kathleen (Cummins), his children James, Mary and Michael and their mother Eileen, daughter-in-law Marie and son-in-law Jamie, Kathleen's children Terry and Marie, his grandchildren Jennifer, Sarah, Ned, Paddy, Tom, Ruby, Duncan and Chloe, his siblings Dora Barton (Chicago), Beth O'Shea (Castlemaine), Joan Murphy (Tralee), Mary Cleary (Detroit), Peggy Coulter (New York), Paddy (Tralee), Denny (Keel), Norrie Leen (Ballyheigue) and Ann Kane (Keel), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, his work colleagues in Ned O'Shea and Sons, Tralee and his many great friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday afternoon from 2.00pm to 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am in The Church of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney, followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to the Kerry Parents and Friends Association. House Private Please