Neasa Ní Mhóráin, Baile an Chnocáin, An Cam, Trá Lí; On 22 May 2023. Died tragically at her home in Camp. Adored daughter of Pádraig Ó Móráin and Mary Uí Mhóráin (nee Cantillon) and cherished sister of Eoin, Cian, Donnchadh and Mícheal. Sadly missed by sisters in law Caroline, Mary and Stephanie, nephews Rian, Óisín and Xavier, nieces Ella, Róisín, Clodagh and Mae, uncles Séan, Baube and John, aunts Máire, Bríd, Íde, Margaret and Bernie, cousins and extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam Dhílis.

House private from 6pm on Wednesday, 24th May until she will be reposing at her home in Camp on Thursday, 25th May, from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church, Camp at 10:45 am on Friday, 26th May, with requiem mass for Neasa being celebrated at 11 am which will be live streamed on https://hogansfuneralhome.com. Burial afterwards in Camp new Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House https://www.pieta.ie/support-our-work/donate/.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee on 0667121119 or 0876865632