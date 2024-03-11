Mossie Knightly, Ballyarkane, Castlemaine, Co Kerry

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6.30pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to St. Gobnait's Church Keel where the Requiem Mass for Mossie Knightly will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. House Private Family only please