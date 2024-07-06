Molly Young

Formerly of Clover Hill, Killorglin. Molly died suddenly but peacefully at her home. Beloved and cherished daughter of Carmel and Wayne and much loved grand daughter of Jimmy and Maria Hayes and Letitia and the late Bobby Young. Dearly loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, aunts Gemma and Heather, uncles Robbie, Joseph, James and Brian, her cousins Vicky, Shauna, Helen, Michael, Bobby, Gus, Maisie, Dara, Finnán, Kate, Conor, Rory, Éabha and Lily, grandaunts, granduncles, relatives, her godson Maddox, work colleagues in Boots, Killarney, her many wonderful friends and her little dog Anders.

"May Molly Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 12 noon in St Mary's Cathedral, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.