Moira Larkin (née Dowling), Carrueragh, Knockanure and late of Shanaway, Tarbert, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on January 30th, 2025, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and sister of the late Hilary, Margaret and Michael. Moira will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons PJ, Chris, Noel and Timmy, daughters Martina and Karen, her adored grandchildren Catherine, Ellie, Rory, Roisin, Ella, Lucy, Eadaoin, Jack, Fionn and Oisin, sisters Eileen (Dublin) and Teresa (Tarbert), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening, January 31st, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Saturday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Moira being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/knockanure, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home or the Palliative Care Unit, at

Advertisement

arasmhuirenursinghome.com or www.kerryhospice.com.