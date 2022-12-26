Miriam Grace of Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly Tralee, Co. Kerry, died tragically on 23rd December 2022, beloved daughter of the late Joe & Maeve and dear sister of Carole, Desmond & Raymond.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her nephews Ronan & Joseph, nieces Ciara, Orla & Fiona, their partners, her grand nieces Hannah & Clodagh, sister-in-law Catherine, also Susan and Karen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (30th December) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Miriam will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Pieta House (www.pieta.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.