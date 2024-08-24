Michael Walsh

Michael died peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Michael and Bridie, his brother Brendan, brother-in-law Michael O'Keeffe and sister-in-law Shiela Walsh (nee O'Keeffe)

Deeply mourned by his dearly beloved wife Betty, much loved daughters and son, Brid, Evelyn and Conor, his daughter-in-law Joanne and son-in-law Patrick, and his two precious grand-daughters Elizabeth and Mary Naughton. Michael is also missed by his siblings Jim, Ellen and Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, the extended Walsh and O'Keeffe families and his many neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Sunday 25th August from 5pm-7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Michael on Monday 26th August in St. John the Baptist Church, Causeway, at 11am. He will be laid to rest in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.