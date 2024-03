Michael Riordan of Cromane Cross, Cromane, Killorglin. Predeceased by his dear father Michael. Sadly missed by his loving mother Hannah, sisters & brother; Anna Marie, Vera, Susan & Denis, partners John, Eamonn & Kieran, nieces Ciara & Emma, relatives, kind neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Sunday evening (Mar. 3rd) at his mother Hannah's house Liss Road, Cromane (V93W0Y0) from 4pm - 6pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning (Mar. 4th) to The Star of the Sea Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church