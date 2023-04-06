Michael P. McCarthy, St. Brendan's, Valentia Road, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry and native of Laharn South, Caherciveen, Co Kerry. Died peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday 4th April 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen and son Brendan as well as brothers Donal, Tadgh, Justin, Patrick and sisters Mary and Veronica.

Sadly missed by his loving son Kevin, sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Easter Sunday evening (9th April) from 5.30pm to 7.45pm.

Removal at 7.45pm to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen to arrive at 8pm. Requiem mass on Monday (10th April) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.

Requiem mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Advertisement

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Caherciveen Hospice.