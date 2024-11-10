Michael O’ Malley, Tarmons Lower, Waterville, passed away peacefully in his 78th year in the care of the nurses and staff of St Columbanus Home Killarney and in the presence of his sister Bridie and niece Collette.

Will be missed and always remembered by his son Christephor, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Mitch, grandsons, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews Vincent and Noel, The White Family, grandnieces and grandnephews, god-daughter Kirstin and his many relatives in England and America, neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Monday evening (Nov 11th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7-45pm to St Finian’s Church Waterville arriving at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday (Nov 12th) at 12 noon followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Advertisement

Requiem mass will be live-streamed via https://www.churchmedia.tv/waterville