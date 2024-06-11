Michael Moloney, Dirtane, Ballyheigue Tralee, and late of Cappa Kilflynn.

Predeceased by his Son John Michael. A cherished husband, dad and grandad.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his adored daughter Mary, son-in-law Darren and his adored grandchildren Dylan and Evan, brother-in-law John and his wife Chris, relatives neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral home Ballyheigue Wednesday evening, June 12th, from 5-7pm followed by removal to St. Marys Church Ballyheigue.

Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm in St. Marys Church Ballyheigue followed by burial afterwards to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue