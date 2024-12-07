Michael (Miney) Harnett, Knockalougha, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry and formerly of The Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, following a brief illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of all in The Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry on Friday, 6th December 2024. Predeceased by his father Danny (Fox), Miney is very sadly missed by his loving wife Clare, son Martin, daughter Amie, mother Nancy, brothers Johnny, Maurice and Jer, sisters Mary (Curtin), Bridget (McNamara), Hannah (O’Connor), Noreen (Murphy) and Anna-Marie, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Oisín, Holly, Grace, Tadgh and Fíadh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, all his other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Sunday, 8th December, from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart his mother Nancy’s residence, The Hill, Abbeyfeale on Monday, 9th December, at 10.00 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to The Palliative Care Unit in memory of Miney, please click on this link.