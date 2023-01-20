The death has occurred of Michael Mike Clifford, Clune, Ballyhar, Co.Kerry on Friday 20th January.

He passed away peacefully in CUH Hospital in Cork. Surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. Predeceased by his mother Maureen and his loving brother in law Damian O'Shea. Sadly missed and loving remembered by his father Teddy, sisters Sheila, Annie and Maura, brothers Timmy and James, brother in law Graeme, nieces Danielle, Aine, Isla and Eva, nephew Tadhg, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

May Mike's Guardian Angel lead him home.

Reposing at O'Connors funeral home Firies on Monday evening between 6-8pm. Funeral cortege for Michael Mike Clifford will arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar at 10.50am on Tuesday morning 24th January, followed by requiem mass at 11 o'clock live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desire to Palliative Care Tralee General Hopsital.

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor funeral director 086-6025457.