The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Burkett, The Green, Ballyheigue on Sunday 1st September 2024 surrounded by his loving family at his home, after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary.

Michael is deeply regretted and mourned by his cherished family, brother John Joe, uncle Thomas, sister-in-law Teresa, niece's Margaret and Avril, nephew Joseph, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and Ballyheigue GAA.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Wednesday evening 4th September from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetary, Ballyheigue.

If anyone would like to show their respect, Mike's funeral cortege will leave Hartnett's Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11am via the Mount way past his home to the Sports field and down the village to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue.

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue