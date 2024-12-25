Michael (Mickey) Maher Ballintogher, Lixnaw.

Michael (Mickey) Maher, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th December, 2024 at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Patsy, Tommy, Jimmy, Johnny, Han, Maryanne, Bridie and Kitty.

Michael is sadly missed by his sister-in-law Nell Horgan, brother-in-law Mike Dennehy, his nieces Christina Buckley,

Margaret Cahill, Maryanne Maher, Christina Maher, Delia O'Sullivan, nephews Mike McAuliffe, Tim Maher, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and members of Lixnaw GAA.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw, V92 F383 on Thursday 26th December from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning at 10.15 a.m. with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 10.30am livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream

Interment afterwards at Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.