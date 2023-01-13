Michael Mannix

Keel, Faha, Killarney

Michael passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent care of the staff of the ICU & Palliative Care at University Hospital Kerry on Jan. 14th 2023

Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons & daughters; Kevin, Margie, Aidan, Joanna, Bridgid, Niamh & Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his dearly loved 6 granddaughters, brothers James, Pa, John & Denis, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (Jan 15th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (Jan. 16th) to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Listry for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on :

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Michael's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

House Strictly Private Please