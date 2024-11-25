Michael Leyne, Doora, Portmagee

Reposing at Dalys’s Funeral Home Caherciveen on Tuesday evening from 6pm followed by removal at 7-30pm to St Patrick’s Church Portmagee arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live-streamed via the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

Family Information: The death has occurred of Michael Leyne, Doora, Portmagee, Co Kerry on November 24th 2024, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Valentia Island, Community Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Patie and Maggie Leyne, his sisters Maureen and Sheila and brother Jim. Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Mary, nieces and nephew, and his extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace