Michael K.O 'Grady of Upper Bridge Street, Killorglin has passed away peacefully in the excellent care of St.Joseph's Home, Killorglin surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Bridie (nee Foley) and brother Kevin. Will be greatly missed and always remembered with immense love and affection by his brothers Stephen, Eoghan and Patrick, sisters-in- law Catherine and Noirin, nieces Aoibheann, Cassie, Eimear, Grace, Oonagh, Ciara, Meabh and grandniece Hettie, nephews-in-law Timmy, Hesus and Oliver. Sadly missed by all his relatives , neighbours and many friends, especially Jerry, Michael, Florence and John.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93 PK66) on Friday, 8th November, from 4.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m Funeral will arrive to St.James Church Killorglin on Saturday, 9th November, for Requiem Mass at 12.30 p.m. followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church