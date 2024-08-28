The death has occurred of Michael Joseph O'Sullivan, of Marian Terrace, Killarney.
Beloved husband of the late Nora Mai and loving father of Mike, Ger and the late John Martin. Sadly missed by Mike's partner Martina, his sister Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Thursday the 29th of August from 5:00pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral.
Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday morning followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Family flowers only please by request.
