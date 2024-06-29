The death has occurred of Michael John (Mike) Horan, Cahirbarnagh, Rathmore, on June 29th 2024, peacefully in University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Hackett), Kathleen (Kelly), Sheila (Sheehan) and brothers Tim and John, his much loved nieces and nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many loyal friends.

May Mike Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Cahirbarnagh, Rathmore on Monday evening, July 1st, from 5pm to 7pm.

Mike's Funeral Cortege will leave his home at 10:30am on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, where the Requiem Mass for Michael John Horan will be celebrated at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on the Rathmore Parish website.

Family flowers only, please.

Advertisement

Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.