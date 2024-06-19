Michael Doyle of Fossa, Killarney, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 18th 2024.
Beloved husband of Bridie (nee O'Callaghan) and dearly loved father of Jim, Nessa, Siobhán, Niamh, Sheena and Caoimhe.
Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter-in-law Deirdre, sons-in-law Justin Bennett, Bartley Burns, Tom McCarthy and Paul Kennedy.
Greatly loved and cherished by his grandchildren Ruairi, Cian, Fionn, Meadhbh, Aisling, Laoise, John, Lelia, Bobby and Ellie,
His dear siblings Sheila Nolan, Peggy Rintoul, Domino and Claire Houlihan,
Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many dear, loyal friends.
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa on Friday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish Family flowers only.
