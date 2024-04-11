Michael Culhane

The death has occurred of

Michael died peacefully in New Jersey, USA. Son of the late Patrick and Margaret Culhane and predeceased by his brother Jack. Sadly, missed by his ever-loving wife Maureen, brothers Pat and Moss and sister Ann Nash, brother-in-law Joe Nash, sisters-in-law Catherine, Margaret and Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Saturday, 13th April 2024, for Requiem Mass 11.30am. Burial afterwards at Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastle West.