The death has occurred of
Michael Culhane
Michael died peacefully in New Jersey, USA. Son of the late Patrick and Margaret Culhane and predeceased by his brother Jack. Sadly, missed by his ever-loving wife Maureen, brothers Pat and Moss and sister Ann Nash, brother-in-law Joe Nash, sisters-in-law Catherine, Margaret and Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Advertisement
Arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Saturday, 13th April 2024, for Requiem Mass 11.30am. Burial afterwards at Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastle West.
Recommended
Masters Gets Underway TodayApr 11, 2024 11:06
Europa League and Conference League's Qtr Finals TonightApr 11, 2024 11:04
Barcelona and Athletico Win In Champions League Qtr FinalsApr 11, 2024 10:33
Thursday Local Soccer Results and FixturesApr 11, 2024 10:30
Thursday GAA Results and FixturesApr 11, 2024 10:28