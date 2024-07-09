Michael Broderick of O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel Co Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (10th July) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday afternoon at 3.15 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 3.30 p.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information-

Beloved son of the late Ned and Teresa and dearest brother of Eddie, Gerald, John, David, Helen, Carmel, Peggy, Kathleen, Geraldine and the late Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace