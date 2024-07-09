Michael Broderick of O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel Co Kerry
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (10th July) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Thursday afternoon at 3.15 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 3.30 p.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Family information-
Beloved son of the late Ned and Teresa and dearest brother of Eddie, Gerald, John, David, Helen, Carmel, Peggy, Kathleen, Geraldine and the late Mary.
Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest in peace
Recommended
Bennett denied a first stage winJul 9, 2024 16:57
O'Connor ready for Armagh battle once againJul 9, 2024 15:16
Man armed with machete allegedly tried to use digger to knock down property in North KerryJul 9, 2024 15:31
McCarthy hoping to use Mounthawk Park to their advantageJul 9, 2024 15:04
Tralee man with 180 previous told to leave members of public alone when drunkJul 9, 2024 13:38