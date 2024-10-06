Maurice Durnin, formerly of Kilgobnet, Beaufort and Dublin.
Maurice passed away peacefully on October 4th 2024 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin.
Sadly missed by his children Sandra, Sharon & Seán, grandchildren; Nathan, Conor, Dúlra, Leah, Jacob & Lucas, daughter-in-law Nicole, brothers & sister Carmel, Val & Noel, relatives & many friends.
Predeceased by his parents and brother Oliver.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing Monday evening (Oct. 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)
fron 4pm - 6pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin.
Requiem Mass Tuesday (Oct. 8th) at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Maurice's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
Recommended
Kerry FC today contest Cup FinalOct 6, 2024 09:39
Sunday local soccer fixtures & resultsOct 6, 2024 09:36
Sunday local basketball fixtures & resultsOct 6, 2024 09:39
Semi-final places on offer today in County Football ChampionshipOct 6, 2024 09:29
Final meeting of the year at Killarney begins todayOct 6, 2024 09:39