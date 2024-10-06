Maurice Durnin, formerly of Kilgobnet, Beaufort and Dublin.

Maurice passed away peacefully on October 4th 2024 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin.

Sadly missed by his children Sandra, Sharon & Seán, grandchildren; Nathan, Conor, Dúlra, Leah, Jacob & Lucas, daughter-in-law Nicole, brothers & sister Carmel, Val & Noel, relatives & many friends.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Oliver.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing Monday evening (Oct. 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

fron 4pm - 6pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin.

Requiem Mass Tuesday (Oct. 8th) at 10.30am followed by private cremation.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Maurice's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.