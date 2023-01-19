Maurice Ahern, Muingvautia, Knocknagoshel; died peacefully on January 18th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Mary, son Michael, two brothers, three sisters and two nieces. Maurice will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and his wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Friday evening, January 20th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Maurice will take place at St. Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery.
Live streaming of Maurice's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page, please see link below:
https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Church-Knocknagoshel-108523484110194/
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation or the Irish Wheelchair Association.
