The death has occurred of Maureen Moriarty (née Callaghan)

Tiernaboul, Killarney and late of Aglish, Ballyhar, Killarney, Kerry

Peacefully in the gentle care of the staff at Killarney Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jerry and loving mother of Pat, Dermot, Kathleen and Mike. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughters-in-law Peggy, Rita and Margaret, son-in-law Pat Finnegan, her much loved grandchildren Janet, Noel, Marie, Katie, Michelle and Sinéad and her 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends and the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Maureen Moriarty will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.